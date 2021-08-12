Karnataka Bank lays the foundation stone for Regional Office building at Kolkata

Mangaluru headquartered private sector lender Karnataka Bank as part of its ambitious plans of consolidating its geographical footprint in the eastern and north eastern parts of the country has recently performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of its proposed own new Regional Office building for the Kolkata Region at New Town, Kolkata.

The 7 storeyed Regional Office building to be constructed in 31,500 sqft area will also house a bank branch.

Shri Mahabaleshwara M.S, MD & CEO of the Bank, Shri Muralidhar Krishna Rao, General Manager & C.F.O of the bank, Shri Jagadeesh K.R, DGM, Fixed Assets, Physical Security & Financial Planning, Head Office and Shri Basavaraj Desalli, Regional Head & AGM , Kolkata region were present on the occasion.