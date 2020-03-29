Chairman and MD of J&K Bank, R.K. Chibber, on Saturday presented a cheque of Rs 5 crore to J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu as a contribution to the J&K Relief Fund towards the efforts being undertaken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Lt Governor asked the CMD of the bank to release the overdraft to the Jan Dhan account holders as per the financial package announced by the Centre and to implement the RBI guidelines regarding three-month long moratorium on payment of installments on term loans.

He further asked him to enhance the working capital limit of the bank by 10 per cent.

The Lt Governor asked the CMD to formulate an effective strategy to deal with the emerging situation and take proactive measures to sensitise the masses about the various government schemes and relief packages through awareness programmes, especially in view of the COVID-19 threat.