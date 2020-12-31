Reliance Jio Infocomm on Thursday announced that it will once again make all calls from its network to other networks anywhere in India free from January 1, 2021.

In a regulatory filing the company said, “As per directions of the Hon’ble Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (“TRAI”), Bill and Keep regime is being implemented in the country from 1st January 2021, thereby ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls.”

“Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021,” it added.

Put simply, off-net calls refer to calls that terminate in other networks.

“Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE.”

Over the last one year or so, Reliance Jio was charging customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to rival phone networks, but compensated subscribers by giving free data of equal value.