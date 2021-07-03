Reliance Jio has launched an ‘Emergency Data Loan’ facility offering the flexibility of ‘Recharge Now and Pay Later functionality to Jio users who run out of their high-speed daily data quota and cannot recharge immediately.

Jio, India’s youngest but largest telecom operator, will allow its prepaid users to borrow up to 5 emergency data loan packs of 1GB each (Valued Rs 11/pack), sources said.

The emergency data loan can be availed through MyJio App.

Sources said the emergency data loan facility will offer a simple yet powerful solution to these users, ensuring a seamless high-speed data experience.

Jio has been at the forefront of product innovation to deliver reimagined customer experience. It recently augmented its network almost to double its data capacity and speed.

“Jio users have already started experiencing better network connectivity and higher speeds. Many users can consume their daily data quota much faster and are left without high-speed data for the rest of the day. Jio understands that not every user is in a position to instantly purchase a data top-up due to various reasons,” a source said.