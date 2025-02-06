Jharkhand attracts Rs 26,000 Crore Investment Proposals at Bengal Global Business Summit

Jharkhand is emerging as a key investment destination, with proposals worth over Rs 26,000 crore received at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 in Kolkata. The investments, secured under the state’s “Advantage Jharkhand” initiative, are expected to generate more than 15,000 jobs across various sectors.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who met with investors during the summit, assured them of the state government’s commitment to facilitating business growth. He emphasised that Jharkhand is rich in resources and offers immense investment potential. The government, he said, is determined to resolve any challenges investors face, including land acquisition and regulatory issues, to ensure smooth project implementation.

Several major companies proposed substantial investments in steel, power generation, metallurgy, textiles, and leather manufacturing. SM Steel & Power Limited proposed Rs 8,485 crore in the iron and steel sector, expected to create over 4,400 jobs. Voltex Rail Private Limited put forward a Rs 4,000 crore proposal for a specialised steel plant, which would generate 2,000 jobs, while Rashmi Metaliks Limited announced a Rs 3,800 crore investment in an integrated steel plant, aiming to employ over 3,000 people. SKY Corp proposed Rs 400 crore in the leather sector, expected to provide employment to 1,000 people.

Investors also raised concerns about procedural bottlenecks, to which the Chief Minister assured that the government is actively addressing these issues to create a business-friendly environment.

During the summit, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Jharkhand Pavilion at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, showcasing the state’s industrial potential. The event saw participation from key government officials, including MLA Kalpana Soren, Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, and other senior bureaucrats. The growing interest from investors signals Jharkhand’s transformation into a major industrial hub, promising significant economic growth and employment generation in the coming years.