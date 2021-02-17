Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos has regained his position as world’s richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranking after Tesla shares plunged, resulting in a slight erosion in Elon Musk’s wealth.

On Tuesday, the electric automaker’s shares slipped 2.4 per cent, erasing $4.6 billion from its CEO’s fortune and removing him from the top spot of the Index.

Bezos returned as the world’s richest man with a net worth of $191.2 billion.

Last month, Musk became the world’s richest person, as his net worth crossed $185 billion after Tesla’s share price increased. He took the top spot from Bezos, who had held it since 2017.

Tesla has surged in value this year, and hit a market value of $700 billion last month, making the electric car maker worth more than Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, GM and Ford combined.

Musk’s net worth increased by more than $150 billion and Tesla’s share price surged a massive 743 per cent last year.

Tesla last week announced it has invested $1.5 billion in the Bitcoin cryptocurrency. The announcement led to a surge in the price of one Bitcoin, that has even surpassed $50,000 per coin.

In its announcement, Tesla had said that it will also “begin accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future.”

Prior to this, Musk led to a surge in Dogecoin prices with his tweet earlier this month.