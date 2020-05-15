A study has recently found that Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos could potentially become the world’s first trillionaire by the age of 62.

The study, conducted by Comparisun (a company which helps organisations compare different business products), believes that Bezos can achieve the predicted target as early as 2026, despite the fact that the world’s richest man has lost an estimated $38 billion as part of his recent divorce.

As per Comparisun calculations, Bezos’ net worth has grown by 34 per cent on average over the last five years.

India’s Reliance Industries’ chief Mukesh Ambani could become a trillionaire in 2033 when he will be aged 75, according to the research which said that Chinese real estate tycoon Xu Jiayin will follow Bezos to become the second trillionaire in the world in 2027.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg could gain trillionaire status almost a decade later than Bezos. But Zuckerberg’s current rate growth would see him worth $1 trillion aged 51, said the study.

Alibaba’s Jack Ma could become a trillionaire in 2030 when he will be aged 65.

Of the 25 individuals the company analysed, only eleven realistically have a chance of becoming a trillionaire during their lifetime, based on their recent rate of wealth growth.

The other individuals in the list are Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings; Bernard Arnault, CEO of Moet Hennessy parent LVMH; former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer; Dell Technologies Founder Michael Dell; and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

For the study, Comparisun analysed the market capitalisation of the 25 highest valued companies on the New York Stock Exchange according to Macrotrends, as well as the net worth of the richest 25 people in the world, according to Forbes, in both cases taking the last five years of data.