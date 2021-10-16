Japan explores steel, chemical industrial opportunities in Odisha

A delegation from Japan on Thursday visited Odisha to explore potential partnerships on steel, chemical and various other industries, a senior official said.

The Japanese Deletion, led by Ambassador of Japan in India H.E. Mr Satoshi Suzuki, met ministers and officials from various departments of the State government.

The Japan investment seminar was addressed by Dibya Sankar Mishra, Minister of Industries, MSME, Energy and Home, Suresh Mohapatra, Chief Secretary Odisha government and senior officials from the various departments.

Joining the ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki, Union foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and top Japan diplomats and representatives of Japanese companies in India such as Mr. Yoji Taguchi, Chairman & MD, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mr. Shusuke Suto, MD Mitsubishi Heavy Industries India Pvt. Ltd, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, Tata Krosaki, Indo Nissin and JSW were also present in the seminar held on Industries and Investments.

Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries welcomed Ambassador of japan in India H.E. Mr Satoshi Suzuki, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary and other delegates from Japan.

“We have natural advantage in mineral-based industries and have been able to attract investment to the tune of 4 lakh crores in last two years, now because of huge investment in infrastructure, ports, rail, roads, power and skill development, we are preferred destination for diversified industries”, Odisha industries secretary Sharma said highlighting the business ecosystem in the State.

Sharma also highlighted the industry-specific infrastructures and opportunities to the Japanese delegates.

“Japan is one of our largest development partners. And shared the recent schemes and actions brought up by the Govt. of India to boost industrial and economic growth. Praising the good governance and the industrial infrastructure of the state”, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary of the union government said.

H.E. Mr Satoshi Suzuk appreciated Odisha’s efforts in attracting investments from foreign countries including considerable Japanese companies. He has also praised the GO-SWIFT portal for providing all the industrial information, incentives and various services with one click. He was pleased to share that the number of Japanese companies in Odisha has increased by 5 times in the last 10 years.

“While we have a successful business relationship with Japanese firms and look forward to further strengthening it, our connection with Japan is not just commercial but civilization.” Odisha industries minister Mishra said.

He further urged the Japanese firms and investors to come to Odisha and see our offerings and promised that the team Odisha is ever ready to facilitate and handhold investors for their proposed investments.