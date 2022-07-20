Jan Samarth Portal hosts loans under 13 credit linked Government Schemes

The government launched the “Jan Samarth” Portal on June 6, 2022. Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad stated this in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha yesterday.

More specifically, the Minister stated that the following are the key features of the “Jan Samarth” Portal:

It brings all stakeholders, including beneficiaries, financial institutions, Central/State Government Agencies, and Nodal Agencies, together on a single platform

Applicant will initially have access to 13 schemes via a single platform

Intuitive assistance to applicants in determining subsidy eligibility

The best suitable scheme for the beneficiary is automatically recommended

Loan applications are digitally approved based on digital verifications

Beneficiaries can monitor the status of their loan applications in real time

The Minister also stated that using the “Jan Samarth” Portal by applicants will simplify the loan application and disbursement process because the applicant can upload his application and the rule engine for application approval is built in. This saves time and effort because applicants can apply for a loan on the portal, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to the Minister, the portal currently hosts loans under 13 credit-linked Government Schemes catering to youth, students, entrepreneurs, and farmers, namely Education Loans, Agriculture Loans, Business Activity Loans, and Livelihood Loans.

According to the Minister, any applicant/beneficiary can register, check eligibility under various Government Schemes, and apply for digital loan approval through the Jan Samarth Portal.