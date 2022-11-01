Jamshed J. Irani the ‘Steel Man of India’ passes away at 86

Former Managing Director of Tata Steel Ltd, nicknamed as the ‘Steel Man of India’, Jamshed J. Irani has passed away at Jamshedpur. He was 86.

He died on Monday night.

“We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Tata Steel said in a statement.

We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/gGIg9JgGMS — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) October 31, 2022

“Dr. J.J. Irani was a quintessential Tata man. He was a towering corporate personality whose contribution to the steel industry was immense. Dr. Irani will be deeply missed by all of us at Tata Group and we pray for his departed soul,” N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said.

Paying tribute to Dr. Jamshed J. Irani T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel said, ” Dr. Irani transformed Tata Steel in the nineties and made us one of the lowest cost steel producers in the world. He helped build a strong foundation on which we grew up in subsequent years.”

He further added, ” He was one of the pioneers of the TQM movement in the country. He led with courage and conviction and was a role model and mentor for many in Tata steel then and now. The employees of past and present are indebted to his leadership during turbulent times.”

T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, pays his tribute to the steel man of India, Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani. pic.twitter.com/EhYioUmJGx — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) November 1, 2022

Irani joined The Tata Iron and Steel Company now Tata Steel in 1968 as an assistant to the Director, Research and Development (R&D), and rose up to the level of Managing Director and retired in 2001.

Irani was on the company board till 2011 as well as on the Boards of other Tata group companies.

Irani born on June 2, 1936, completed his B.Sc and M.Sc in geology from Nagpur University. He then went to the UK to complete his Masters and Doctorate in Metallurgy.

After a stint at the British Iron and Steel Research Association as a Senior Scientific Officer, Irani returned to India and joined Tata Steel and rose up in the corporate ladder.

Irani was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award in 2007 and is survived by his wife Daisy Irani and his three children, Zubin, Niloufer, and Tanaaz.