Iron ore production up by 4.4 pc, aluminium by 0.9 pc in FY25: Govt data

The production of iron ore has recorded an uptick of 4.4 per cent in April to February period of Financial Year 2025 to 263 million metric tonne (MMT) from 252 MMT as compared to the last period, provisional data released by the government said.

On the other hand, in the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production in the April to February period of Financial Year 2025 posted a growth of 0.9 per cent, increasing to 38.36 lakh ton (LT) ) from 38.00 LT in the same period last year.

India is the second largest aluminium producer, among top 10 producers in refined copper and 4th largest iron ore producer in the world.

During the same comparative period, refined copper production has grown by 7.1 per cent from 4.64 LT to 4.97 LT.

Further, the production of manganese ore has risen by 12.8 per cent to 3.4 MMT in the April to December period from 3.0 MMT during the corresponding period of previous year.

Production of bauxite has also risen by 3.6 per cent to 22.7 MMT in FY25 from 21.9 MMT and Lead Concentrate has risen by 3.5 per cent to 352 THT from 340 THT.

“Continued growth in production of iron ore in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industry viz. Steel,” the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

Coupled with growth in aluminium and copper, these growth trends point towards continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery, it added.

Notably, the iron ore accounts for 70 per cent of the total MCDR mineral production by value. Production of iron ore was 274 MMT in FY 2023-24.