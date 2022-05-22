IRFC zooms to its highest ever revenue and net profit for FY 2021-22

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited, the dedicated market borrowing arm of Indian Railways, has posted a YoY profit growth of 37.90 per cent for the FY 2021-22 vis-à-vis FY 2020-21.

The Company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 6,090 crore for FY 2021-22 vis-a-vis Rs 4,416 crore reported in the previous FY 2020-21.

The Revenue from Operations for FY 2021-22 grew by 28.71 per cent and stood at Rs 20,298.27 crore, as against Rs 15,770.22 crore in previous FY 2020-21.

The revenue from operations for Q4/FY 2022 grew by 16.39 per cent to stand at Rs 5,931.12 crore as against Rs 5,095.81 crore reported in Q3/FY 2022.

The net worth to end of FY 2021-22, stands at Rs 41,000 crore up by 14.15 per cent, as against Rs 36,000 crore reported in FY 2020-21.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the company stands at Rs 4,15,238 crore as on 31st March 2022 registering a growth of 15.32 per cent.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company has gone up to Rs 4.66 as on 31st March, 2022, as compared to Rs 3.66 as on 31st March, 2021 registering an increase of 27.32 per cent YoY.

The company continues to raise funds at the most competitive rates and terms, both from the domestic and overseas financial markets, which has helped to keep cost of borrowings low.

The Board of Directors has recommended the final Dividend of Rs 0.63 per equity share of Rs 10/- each for FY 2021-22, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs 0.77/- per equity share declared on 1st November 2021, thereby making a total dividend of Rs 1.40 per share on a par value of Rs 10 per share.

Commenting on the financial results, Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director, IRFC said: “IRFC has consistently exhibited a rising and strong financial performance on the back of raising funds at the most competitive rates and at the opportune time from the domestic and international markets.”