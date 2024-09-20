iPhone 16 series now available for sale in India from September 20

Apple iPhone 16 series is now available for sale in India from September 20. This series consists of four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

After being up for pre-order, the devices can now be purchased both online and in-store.

In a video that surfaced, a huge crowd was seen rushing towards an Apple store in Mumbai to put their hands first on the newly launched iPhone 16 as it goes on sale for customers today, September 20.

A video is getting viral connected to the launch showing long queues outside the Apple store at Mumbai’s BKC – India’s first Apple store.

Similar visuals were reported from Delhi’s Saket Apple store as well where the crowd thronged the shop to purchase the new launch in iPhone series. The video showed people standing in long queues waiting for the store to open.

Indian customers can purchase the new iPhone 16 models from a variety of platforms, including Apple’s official online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

The price range of the iPhone are as follows: iPhone 16: 128GB: Rs 79,900 256GB: Rs 89,900 512GB: Rs 1,09,900 iPhone 16 Plus: 128GB: Rs 89,900 256GB: Rs 99,900 512GB: Rs 1,19,900 iPhone 16 Pro: 128GB: Rs 1,19,900 256GB: Rs 1,29,900 512GB: Rs 1,49,900 1TB: Rs 69,900 iPhone 16 Pro Max: 256GB: Rs 1,44,900 512GB: Rs 1,64,900 1TB: Rs 1,84,900.

The new series is powered by Apple’s latest A18 Bionic chipset for the standard and Plus models, while the Pro and Pro Max variants boast the more advanced A18 Pro processor.