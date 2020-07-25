Indian Overseas Bank has appointed State Bank of India’s deputy managing director, Partha Pratim Sengupta, as its managing director and chief executive officer (CEO).

Sengupta will be replacing Karnam Sekar, who retired on June 30.

“Partha Pratim Sengupta, Deputy Managing Director State Bank of India, is MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank (lOB), with effect from the date of assumption of office and upto his date of attaining the age of superannuation i.e. 31.12.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” bank’s filing said on Thursday.

A seasoned banker, Sengupta, has more than 30 years of experience with the State Bank of India. During his tenure, he has served in various capacities in different geographies and has hands-on experience both in retail banking and corporate banking.

Sengupta joined SBI in February 1987. Prior to his elevation to the post of deputy managing director at SBI, he was the chief general manager of the bank’s Kolkata Circle. Before that, he was the General Manager at SBI, mid-corporate regional office, Pune.