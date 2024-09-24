Interaction with Forecasters & Economists of GDP and CPI in Mumbai

An interaction with all the stakeholders is being organised on Tuesday with the aim to seek feedback and suggestions from the Forecasters and Economists who are actively using Gross Domestic Product(GDP) and Consumer price index (CPI) data.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) organised the meet in Mumbai for making these indices more robust and effective.

It provided an opportunity to the ministry to share with the stakeholders the proposed improvements which are expected to be incorporated during Base revision exercise of both the indices. This will invigorate the exchange of insights and sharing of expertise related to GDP and CPI among the stakeholders.

The interaction assumes great significance as they deliberate on the various aspects of these indicators’ methodologies along with data sources in a more collaborative approach to the ministry and Forecasters & Economists of the country.

Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Secretary, MoSPI, Chief Economic Advisor, Additional Chief Secretary, Maharashtra, Member, EAC-PM, and other eminent dignitaries are likely to attend the event.

More than 40 participants including the forecasters of GDP & CPI, economists, representatives of banks, financial Institutions and organisations involved in analysis of economic indicators are expected to attend the event.