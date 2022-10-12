Infosys president Ravi Kumar S resigns after serving two decades

Ravi Kumar S, the president of IT services major Infosys, has resigned from his post. His resignation has come when the company is about to announce its second-quarter earnings.

The communication about his resignation was made by the company in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday evening.

“The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S. for his contributions to the Company,” the stock filing said.

However, the company did not give any reason for the move.

Ravi Kumar S reportedly joined Infosys in 2002 and was appointed its president in 2016.

In 2017, he was named as the Deputy COO and was widely tipped to be the company’s COO, but Infosys later did away with the post of COO after the retirement of incumbent UB Pravin Rao.

He led the Infosys global delivery organization across all global industry segments, driving digital transformation services, application development, and maintenance, consulting, technology, infrastructure, engineering, and process verticals among others.

In the annual report for 2021-22, Infosys informed that Kumar was the third highest-paid senior executive of the company after CEO Salil Parekh and former COO UB Pravin Rao.

Ravi Kumar S started his career as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center. After working for three years he moved on to PricewaterhouseCoopers as a Senior Consultant. He also served Cambridge technology partners for one year as Associate Director.

Later, He joined Oracle Corporation in 2000. Where he led the company as Business Head, CRM License Sales, South East Asia and served till 2002.

Shares of Infosys, which is to announce its second-quarter earnings on October 13, ended 2.65 per cent lower at ₹1,423.90 apiece on the BSE.

The company board at its meeting on October 13 will also consider a share buyback.