IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday launched Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms that acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation.

“Infosys Cobalt helps businesses redesign the enterprise and also build new cloud-first capabilities to create seamless experiences in public, private and hybrid cloud across PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS landscapes. With Infosys Cobalts community leverage, enterprises can rapidly launch solutions and create business models to meet changing market needs while complying with the most stringent global, regional and industry regulatory and security standards,” the company said in a statement.

Enterprises can leverage the full potential of the cloud ecosystem and Infosys Cobalts community of business and technology innovators to drive increased business value, the company said.

“Working up from the grassroots-level and extending seamlessly to partner with clients, the cloud community provides access to a catalogue of over 14,000 assets to help businesses leverage the potential of the cloud ecosystem”, the statement said.

With Infosys Cobalt, enterprises can have ready access to a growing portfolio of over 200 cloud-first solution blueprints, it said.

With Infosys Cobalt, regulatory and security compliance, along with technical and financial governance comes baked into every solution delivered. The company said that enterprises count on Infosys Cobalt to securely access cloud capabilities and innovations from various partners with the assurance of the Infosys single-point accountability for secure outcomes.

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys said, “Our clients are building cloud capabilities to gain business advantage in increasingly competitive markets. The future of enterprise cloud strategy will be shaped by three key factors – speed-to-market, innovation at scale, and security of the ecosystem – this is the foundational construct of Infosys Cobalt.”