Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s salary spikes by 22% to Rs 80.6 crore for FY25

Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh’s annual compensation increased by 22 per cent to Rs 80.6 crore for the fiscal year 2025, the company’s annual report showed.

While the average salary hike for Infosys employees in India was 12 per cent, Parekh received a 22 per cent hike, highlighting the disparity between the chief executive officer and employee compensation in the IT industry, which continues to expand.

The largest portion of his pay came from stock option perquisites, which amounted to Rs 49.5 crore, while his bonus stood at Rs 23 crore and his base salary was Rs 7.4 crore.

He earned Rs 50 lakh as retiral benefits and his variable pay went up to Rs 23.2 crore in FY25 from Rs 19.8 crore in FY24.

The pay of Infosys’ chief is higher than that of his counterparts at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro.

TCS’ CEO and MD K Krithivasan’s salary had inched up by 4.6 per cent to Rs 26.5 crore in FY25, while Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srinivas Pallia’s pay increased by 10 per cent to about Rs 53.6 crore during the last fiscal.

According to the Annual Report, Parekh made 752 times the median remuneration – Rs 10.72 lakh – of the company’s employees.

In his letter to shareholders, Parekh said Infosys is the leader in AI, cloud, data, and digital for clients.

“Data is another foundational element for AI. Our capabilities in data architecture and managing structured and unstructured data give our clients confidence to use their data for enterprise AI deployment,” he added.

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani also said in the letter that the world is navigating an unprecedented era of uncertainty, marked by converging global trends that challenge traditional business fundamentals.

Geopolitical shifts are fragmenting the global market into distinct blocs, demanding strategic navigation and diversification. Evolving tariffs and regional trade rules are further reshaping supply chains.

“Supply chains will continue to shift as tariffs become another form of arbitrage. As geopolitics becomes front and centre in our lives, we are having to take cognisance of the world not as one single global market but as fragmented blocs and countries. This means making strategic choices and even navigating between these blocs. Covid brought into focus the critical and pressing need to de-risk our supply chain and build viable alternatives. It was no longer enough to deliver just-in-time; we also had to factor in just-in-case. Now tariffs are further driving home the point that we need to diversify our sourcing,” he said.