IndusTech Kolkata 2025 arming Bengal for business

The IndusTech Kolkata 2025 was formally inaugurated on 25 April, at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, Kolkata and is scheduled to run till 28 April.

The industrial expo, backed by FASII, FOSMI, CWBTA, the Howrah, Durgapur, and Asansol Chambers of Commerce, the Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association, and the Indian Chamber of International Business, emerged as a crucial catalyst in support of the State Government’s vision of “Bengal Means Business”.

This event advanced the “Make in Bengal” and “Invest in Bengal” missions while fuelling industrial development across districts, promoting technology adoption, and creating new opportunities for MSMEs, startups, and large enterprises alike.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Chiranjib Ghosh, Vice Chairman, FASII; Supriyo Ghosh, President, BCCI; Shaileshwar Panda, Senior Vice President, FASII; Shakeel Khan, head of Corporate Communications, Dronacharya Events Private Limited; Sushil Poddar, President, CWBTA; Santosh Upadhyay, President, Howrah Chamber of Commerce; Rajesh Agte, chief marketing manager BFW; and Navneet, President, Uluberia Chamber of Commerce.

Over 250 companies came together from across India to exhibit cutting-edge machinery, emerging technologies, and innovations spanning the sectors of machine tools, plastics and polymers, rubber and leather, textiles and apparel machinery, steel, foundry and re-rolling, general engineering, and automation.

Speaking on this occasion, Shakeel Khan, Head of Corporate Communications, Dronacharya Events Private Limited, said, “IndusTech Kolkata 2025 is not just an expo, it is a movement that aligns with the industrial aspirations of Bengal. We are honoured to create a platform that bridges ambition with innovation and sets the foundation for long-term industrial growth.”

The expo also featured live product demonstrations, technical seminars, buyer-seller engagements, and vendor development programmes supported by the Ministry of MSME, along with active participation from leading PSUs engaging with local industry players from West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and other neighbouring states.