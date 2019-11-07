Indigo shares pumped up after the air carrier announced it announced a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways on Thursday.

At 1205 Hours Indigo shares on BSE traded at up 9.40 points or 0.64 per cent at Rs 1,477.90 apiece and on NSE, the shares were at Rs 1,470.30 a piece with 1.65 or 0.11 per cent high.

Earlier, IndiGo shares rose as much as 1.99 per cent to Rs. 1,497.90 apiece on the NSE. On the BSE, shares of IndiGo rose as much as 1.88 per cent to an intraday high of Rs. 1,496.20 apiece.

As per reports, Indigo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation said the agreement is part of its expansion plan under which Qatar Airways will be able to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

It is the second codeshare agreement of the company, which is aiming for an expansion in the international markets.

The company said that Qatar Airways will place its code “QR” on IndiGo flights running between Doha and the other three Indian cities.

“This strategic alliance will not only strengthen our international operations but also boost economic growth in India, by bringing in more traffic and heralding opportunities for trade and tourism through seamless mobility,” said Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo.

At present, Qatar Airways operates 102 weekly flights between Doha and 13 Indian destinations including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa.

Last week, Indigo placed a historic order for 300 Airbus A320neo-family planes, including the newest jet, A321XLR.

(With input from agencies)