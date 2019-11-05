Shares of InterGlobe Aviation jumped 4 per cent on Tuesday after IndiGo and Qatar Airways said that the two airlines would make a strategic business announcement on November 7.

IndiGo is planning an aggressive push to more international destinations and the airline’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker will “talk about the vision and future for both the airlines”, the statement added.

Company’s shares on BSE 4.64 per cent to an intraday high of Rs. 1,502.70 apiece, whereas on the NSE Indigo shares were at Rs. 1,503.00 apiece with an increase of 4.63 per cent.

Qatar Airlines has shown interest in investing in IndiGo but the budget carrier has resisted.

At 1427 hours company’s shares were trading 1.58 per cent up at Rs 1,458.80 apiece on BSE. On the NSE it was up by 1.65 per cent at Rs 1,460.05 apiece.

The giant airline company that offers close to 1,500 flights on a daily basis across the country and abroad. It connects 60 domestic and 23 international destinations.

(With input from agencies)