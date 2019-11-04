Indigo passengers were forced to stand in serpentine queues at airports on Monday after the carrier confirmed that its server across the country was collapsed.

“Our systems have been down across the network since morning. As a result, we are expecting our operations to be impacted across the airports. All efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest,” the airline said in a statement.

The giant airline company that offers close to 1,500 flights on a daily basis across the country and abroad said it was proactively informing passengers about the situation. Of the 1,500 flights, it connects 60 domestic and 23 international destinations.

This is not the first time when Indigo is facing such a scenario. In July, over 60 Indigo passengers were stranded after a server issue resulted in half-an-hour in the delay of flights leaving from Bengaluru airport.

(With input from agencies)