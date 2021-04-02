Low-cost carrier firm IndiGo on Friday announced a door-to-door baggage transfer service in Delhi and Hyderabad in which customer luggage gets securely picked and transported from the first to the last destination.

The transfer service called ‘6EBagport’ in partnership with CarterPorter, the airline said.

The airline said that the door-to-door baggage delivery service commenced on April 1 and will subsequently launch in Mumbai and Bengaluru for delivery to and from home and airport.

With ‘6EBagport’, customer baggage gets effectively and securely picked and transported with tracking from the first destination to the last one, it said.

Starting at Rs 630 (one-way) the ‘6EBagPort’ service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight and anytime on arrival.

This facility also includes service insurance of Rs 5,000 per baggage item for the contents and container, it said.

Passengers can book the service at https://www.6EBagport.carterporter.in