Sensex maintained its winning streak for the fifth day in a row to end in green territory on Tuesday, backed by buying in in financial counters and IT sectors.

The 30-share BSE index opened 173.07 points higher at 36,660.35 but after a volatile trading session, it ended 187.24 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 36,674.52 with its top gainer i.e. Bajaj Finance that rallied around 8 per cent. Other top gainers of the day included IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HCL Tech.

But companies like NTPC, ITC, PowerGrid and Tata Steel were among the top laggards on the charts.

NSE Nifty 50 benchmark that opened at 10,802.85, up by 39.2 points from the previous close, ended 36 points, or 0.33 per cent higher at 10,799.65.

Shares of IT sector were also trending ahead of the announcement of their June quarter (Q1FY20) results. The IT index on the NSE jumped over 2 per cent to 15,785 mark.

On the BSE, the MidCap index gained 0.58 per cent and the S&P SmallCap index added 0.57 per cent.

According to traders, domestic investors shrugged off weak cues from global markets and focussed on positive factors like sustained foreign fund inflows and hopes of a good monsoon.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing equities worth Rs 348.35 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

Gains in the market were, however, capped as rising COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 1.16 crore and the death toll has topped 5.38 lakh.

In India, the number of infections spiked to 7,19,665 and the death toll rose to 20,160.

Bourses in Shanghai ended with marginal gains, while those in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul closed in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.02 per cent to USD 42.66 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee extended the losses and settled 25 paise lower at 74.93 against the US dollar.