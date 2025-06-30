India’s financial system remains resilient amid global volatility: RBI report

India’s financial system continues to display strong resilience, backed by robust fundamentals across banking, non-banking, and insurance sectors, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) June 2025 edition of the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released on Monday.

“The domestic financial system is exhibiting resilience, fortified by healthy balance sheets of banks and non-banks,” the central bank said.

The report underlined the strength of Indian banks, citing robust capital buffers, historically low non-performing asset (NPA) ratios, and strong earnings as key drivers of stability. It noted that most banks maintained adequate capital under various macro stress test scenarios, confirming their ability to withstand adverse economic shocks.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) were also found to be in good health, supported by sizeable capital buffers, improving asset quality, and stable profitability, the report said.

India’s insurance sector continues to meet regulatory requirements, with the consolidated solvency ratio remaining above the minimum threshold, indicating that insurers remain well-capitalised to absorb risks. The central bank also affirmed the stability of mutual funds and clearing corporations, adding that stress tests confirmed their resilience.

“Macro stress tests affirm most banks have adequate capital buffers, validate resilience of mutual funds and clearing corporations,” the RBI stated.

Despite domestic strength, the RBI cautioned that the global financial landscape remains fragile, weighed down by geopolitical tensions and uncertain policy directions.

“Elevated economic and trade policy uncertainties are testing the resilience of the global economy and financial system,” the report noted. It added that global financial markets remain volatile, driven by shifting policies and geopolitical developments.

In his foreword to the report, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasised the critical role of financial stability in supporting sustained economic growth.

“Like price stability, financial stability is a necessary condition for boosting growth, though not sufficient on its own,” Malhotra wrote.

He pointed to several structural global challenges — including trade fragmentation, rapid technological change, climate-related disruptions, and prolonged geopolitical conflicts — which have complicated policymaking and economic forecasting.

“It is imperative for central banks and financial sector regulators to remain vigilant, prudent and agile in safeguarding their economies and financial systems,” the Governor said.

The FSR reinforces confidence in India’s financial ecosystem even as the global environment remains challenging. The RBI’s forward-looking assessments and stress testing underscore the system’s preparedness, while highlighting the need for continued policy vigilance amid growing external headwinds.