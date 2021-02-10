India’s E-commerce order during the last quarter of 2020 grew 36 per cent in India with Personal care, Beauty and Wellness (PCB&W) segment being the biggest beneficiary, a report said.

As per the report released by Unicommerce and Kearney, the fourth quarter of 2020 i.e. October to December, the volume of orders in the PCB&W and FMCG & Healthcare (F&H) categories grew by 95 per cent and 46 per cent year-on-year (YOY) respectively.

Tier 2 and 3 cities accounted for a 90 per cent YOY incremental volume and value growth, it said.

The report named ‘Q4- 2020 -E-commerce Trends Report’, said the brand websites reported 94 per cent volume growth in Q4 2020 as compared to same period last year.

In terms of order volume and gross merchandise value (GMV), the last quarter saw e-commerce growth by 36 per cent and 30 per cent YOY respectively.

However, the average order value declined by 5 per cent in Q4 2020 as compared to same period last year, said the report.

The e-commerce industry had reported a 26 per cent order volume growth in Q4-2019 vis-a-vis Q4-2018.

The growth accelerated in light of COVID-19 and the effects of lockdown led to a massive change in consumer habits with many new shoppers and sellers coming online, the report said.

“The e-commerce industry has emerged as the backbone of the retail industry and small and big players have realised the immense potential that e-commerce holds,” Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce, said in a statement.

“The e-commerce volume growth continued to accelerate in the last quarter of the pandemic hit year.”

Partner, Kearney, Siddharth Jain, said”The Personal Care, Beauty & Wellness category is an incredibly interesting area of growth online, as it has seen stupendous volume growth of over 95 per cent in Q4-2020, as compared to the same period last year”.

“Tier II and Tier III+ markets have shown maximum growth potential, outpacing that of Tier I cities. During the quarter in review, these cities accounted for a whopping 90 per cent YOY incremental volume and value growth,” Jain added.