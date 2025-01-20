India’s coffee exports surge to $1.29 billion in FY 2023-24

India, now the seventh-largest coffee producer globally, achieved exports worth $1.29 billion in FY 2023-24, nearly double the $719.42 million recorded in 2020-21.

In the first half of January 2025 alone, the country exported over 9,300 tonnes of coffee, with Italy, Belgium, and Russia among the top buyers.

The growing global demand for India’s coffee, known for its rich and unique flavors, has driven this remarkable growth.

Approximately three-fourths of India’s coffee production comprises Arabica and Robusta beans, primarily exported as unroasted beans.

However, there is a rising demand for value-added products like roasted and instant coffee, further boosting exports.

Domestically, coffee consumption in India is also on the rise, driven by café culture, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing preference for coffee over tea.

Consumption has grown from 84,000 tonnes in 2012 to 91,000 tonnes in 2023, highlighting a broader shift in beverage preferences in both urban and rural areas.

India’s coffee is predominantly cultivated in the ecologically rich Western and Eastern Ghats, renowned for their biodiversity. Karnataka leads coffee production, contributing 248,020 MT in 2022-23, followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

These shaded plantations not only sustain the coffee industry but also play a vital role in preserving ecological balance in these biodiversity hotspots.

To meet growing domestic and international demand, the Coffee Board of India has introduced several initiatives under the Integrated Coffee Development Project (ICDP).

These include improving yields, expanding cultivation to non-traditional regions, and promoting sustainable coffee farming practices. Such measures aim to boost productivity and enhance the global competitiveness of Indian coffee.

A shining example of this success is seen in Araku Valley, where nearly 150,000 tribal families, supported by the Coffee Board and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), have increased coffee production by 20 per cent.

Backed by loans from the Girijan Co-Operative Corporation (GCC), this initiative empowers communities and aligns with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

India’s coffee journey dates back to the 1600s, when Baba Budan, a legendary saint, brought seven Mocha seeds to Karnataka’s hills.

His act of planting these seeds in Baba Budan Giri laid the foundation for India’s thriving coffee industry. Today, India’s coffee is celebrated worldwide, symbolizing a legacy of quality and flavor that continues to flourish.