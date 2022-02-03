IndianOil launches defrosting and de-icing fluid for snow clad areas

The IndianOil, on Wednesday, has launched SERVO DEFROST, which claims to be an efficient freezing-point depressant, the defrosting & de-icing fluid that will aid in melting of ice and snow on the windshield, thus keeping the windshields clean and improving visibility.

Servo defrost will be available in convenient 500 ml packs with a spray nozzle for easy application.

Launching the product, S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said, “This unique offering would significantly ease the life of vehicle drivers and owners in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. I am proud to share that the efficacy of SERVO Defrost is proven, and this is the first Indian product to be launched to cater to this niche need. We believe the use of this product shall significantly improve drivability and reduce accidents in the snowclad parts of the country.”

Discussing the technical highlights of the product, Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D and P&BD) said, “SERVO DEFROST works by dissolving slowly on contact to create a brine, with the heat of solution helping melt the ice. Alternatively, it can also be sprayed over the windshield before snowfall to avoid the deposition of ice/snow on the screen. It is suitable for use in ambient temperature up to (-)15 degrees celsius.”

IndianOil’s SERVO DEFROST not only protects the windshields from ice formation but is also non-reactive to rubber parts/plastic parts on the windshields. It is also non-corrosive to any metal parts, thus providing essential visibility to drivers, without causing any damage to other parts.

SERVO DEFROST can also protect the windshields of vehicles, panes, wipers, window glasses, and grounded aircraft, from the accumulation of ice.