Indian stock market witnessing spike in participation of women investors: NSE report

Indian stock markets have been witnessing a spike in the participation of women investors since the calendar year 2022, a report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said.

Women’s share in new individual investor registrations has been gradually increasing, reaching just below 25% as of December 2024, a report by the NSE said. “Female participation in individual investor registrations has shown a gradual increase since CY22, to slightly shy of a quarter as of December 2024,” it added.

As per the report, Delhi (30%) has the highest female representation in stock market participation. It was followed by Maharashtra (28%) and Tamil Nadu (27.7%). These states have a higher share of female investors than the national average of 24.1% in CY24.

On the other hand, those states lagging in terms of women’s participation are Bihar (15.6%), Uttar Pradesh (18.4%), and Odisha (19.7%) recording a female investor base below 20% of total individual registrations in their respective regions.

The NSE report further observed the growing dominance of young investors in the Indian stock market.

The proportion of investors aged below 30 years has risen significantly from 22.7% in 2018 to 39.9% in 2024, making them the largest investor group.

The share of mid-aged investors (40-49 years) has dropped from 20.1% in 2018 to 15.6% in 2024. Similarly, the percentage of investors over 50 years has declined from 26.2% to 15% in the same period.

Even the 31-39 age group has seen a decline, though less significant compared to older age groups.