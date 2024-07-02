Indian Railways achieves 135.46 MT freight loading in June

During the month of June 2024, originating freight loading of 135.46 MT has been achieved against loading of 123.06 MT in June 2023, which is an improvement of about 10.07% over the last year.

Freight revenue of Rs. 14,798.11 crores was achieved in June 2024 against Rs 13,316.81 crores freight earnings in June 2023, thereby showing an improvement of about 11.12% over the last year.

Indian Railways achieved loading of 60.27 MT in Coal (excluding imported coal), 8.82MT in imported coal, 15.07 MT in Iron Ore, 5.36 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 7.56 MT in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 5.28 MT in Clinker, 4.21 MT in Foodgrains, 5.30 MT in Fertilizers, 4.18 MT in Mineral Oil, 6.97 MT in Containers and 10.06 MT in Balance Other Goods during June, 2024.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices, an official release said.

The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this significant achievement.