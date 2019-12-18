In a one-of -its kind initiative, Indian Railways, South Central Railway is going to harvest water directly from air via an ‘atmospheric water generator’ kiosk called, Meghdoot, announced the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The machine is installed at Secunderabad Railway Station.

“Conserve Water, Conserve Life: Railways introduces ‘Meghdoot’ device to harvest water directly from air, which is then filtered & remineralised for drinking

Installed at Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana, the water from air complies with World Health Organisation standards,”announced the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet.

Conserve Water, Conserve Life: Railways introduces ‘Meghdoot’ device to harvest water directly from air, which is then filtered & remineralised for drinking Installed at Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana, the हवा का पानी complies with World Health Organisation standards pic.twitter.com/lSWqDkf8WB — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 17, 2019

Meghadoot is developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led ‘Make In India’ initiative. It produces around 1000 litres water on a daily basis.

As per video shared on Goyal’s account, the kiosk harvests water from air, filters it and re-mineralize it for drinking.

PROCESS:

I: Collecting water from air

The atmospheric water generator sucks air through its air filter. Moisture laden air passes over Condenser Surfaces. Water collects in Tank.

II: Filtering water: There are three water filtration tanks that process the collected water and makes suitable for drinking as per norms laid by the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

Railway passengers can avail the facility for Rs 2 for a glass of water (if passenger carries their own glass); Rs 3 for 300 ml glass with the container; Rs. 5 for one litre of water bottle (if the passenger carries their own bottle); and Rs 8 for one litre with a bottle.

(With input from agencies)