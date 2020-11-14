Indiabulls Real Estate on Friday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 76.01 crore for the quarter ended FY2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 301.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations for the quarter under review were at 2,014.91.

In a BSE filing the company said that the income stood at Rs 50.70 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 1,101.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

It is worth noting, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises bought 50 lakh scrips of the company at an average price of Rs 57.73 apiece, as per NSE’s bulk deal data.

This took the total deal value to Rs 28.86 crore. As per another transaction, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte-Odi offloaded 75.8 lakh shares of Indiabulls Real Estate at Rs 57.16 per scrip, valuing the deal at Rs 43.32 crore.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte-Odi is a public shareholder of Indiabulls Real Estate, and held 3.69 per cent stake in the firm, as per the shareholding data for September 2020 quarter. Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate on Thursday closed 13.77 per cent higher at Rs 54.95 on the NSE.