India sees significant decline in coal imports; saves $6.93 billion in foreign exchange

India’s coal imports for the period between April 2024 and February 2025 witnessed a notable decline of 9.2%, totaling 220.3 million tonnes (MT), compared to 242.6 MT during the same period of the previous fiscal year, data from the Ministry of Coal said on Tuesday.

This reduction has led to foreign exchange savings of approximately $6.93 billion (₹53,137.82 crore), marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to reduce dependence on imported coal.

Notably, the non-regulated sector, which excludes the power sector, saw a sharper drop of 15.3% in coal imports, underlining a growing trend towards self-sufficiency. Meanwhile, although overall coal-based power generation increased by 2.87% during this period, the imports for blending by thermal power plants plummeted by 38.8%, pointing to the success of India’s ongoing efforts to rely more on domestic coal resources.

As per the Coal Ministry’s statement, the government has implemented a series of measures to boost domestic coal production, including introducing Commercial Coal Mining and the Mission Coking Coal initiative. These efforts have contributed to a 5.45% growth in the country’s coal output from April 2024 to February 2025, compared to the same period of FY 2023-24.

Despite these gains, India continues to face challenges in meeting the demand for specific types of coal, particularly coking coal and high-grade thermal coal, which remain in short supply within the country’s reserves. As a result, coal imports remain essential to support key industries, including steel, cement, and power generation.

The Ministry of Coal highlighted that it has been actively working to strengthen domestic production and ensure a stable supply of coal, with the ultimate goal of enhancing energy security and supporting long-term economic growth.

India’s coal sector, which remains critical to the nation’s energy needs, is poised for a continued transformation as the country works to reduce its reliance on imported coal and ramp up domestic production capabilities.