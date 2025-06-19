India rises to rank 15 among top global destinations for FDI in 2024: UN Report

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) data, India rose a position to rank 15 among top global destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024.

The development comes despite a marginal dip in inflows at $27.6 billion.

The decline in inflows contrasts with a notable increase in greenfield project announcements. India ranked fourth, with 1,080 greenfield projects announced in 2024.

Notably, India is also among the top five economies in terms of international project finance deals, securing 97 such transactions.

As per the report, in 2023, India was ranked 16th when it attracted $28.1 billion in FDI, UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2025 said.

“FDI flows to developing Asia – by far the largest recipient region – were 3 per cent lower. FDI in China fell for a second year, by 29 per cent. FDI flows increased in ASEAN (up 10 per cent) to $225 billion, a new record. They fell by 2 per cent in India, despite a significant increase in announced greenfield projects. Flows to West Asia remained at a high level, mainly because of strong inflows into the United Arab Emirates,” the report said.

India and Saudi Arabia rose in the rankings compared with the previous year. The number of greenfield projects announced by Indian investors increased by 20 percent, placing India among the world’s top 10 investor countries, the report said.

While the US-led greenfield activity in sectors such as semiconductors and automobiles, India’s outbound investments focused on semiconductors and basic metals.

“New battery and EV assembly facilities were announced in the United States, India and several European countries,” it added.