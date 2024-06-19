India Post Payments Bank collaborates with Ria Money Transfer to offer remittance services across rural India

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has announced its partnership with Ria Money Transfer (Ria), global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and business segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

The collaboration will provide customers in remote areas across India with convenient and affordable doorstep financial services.

Sixty-five per cent of India’s population lives in rural areas with limited financial infrastructure. These families need to travel long distances to withdraw their international inward remittance money, leading to loss of wage, incur travel expense & they also get exposed to risk associated with cash in transit or storage at home as they have to withdraw the entire amount altogether.

The IPPB & Ria’s partnership will increase people’s access to banking services at their doorstep & help them withdraw only to the extent they need immediately, ensuring they get saved from the earlier hassles and risks, thereby experiencing financial inclusion in true sense, leading to their long-term economic growth.

Through this partnership, the Internationals Inward Money Transfer service will become available at more than 25,000 Post Office locations immediately with an expected reach to over 100,000 locations through the Post Offices. By combining IPPB’s reach through the world’s largest postal network and esteemed reputation with Ria’s global network and extensive product offering, customers across India will be able to benefit from a fast, convenient and safe doorstep service no matter where they are.

According to Mr R Viswesvaran, MD & CEO, IPPB, “Rural India is the heart of our nation & for many rural families, receiving remittances from abroad is a lifeline that supports education, healthcare, and daily living expenses. With IPPB’s extensive network and trusted service, we are making international inward money transfers more accessible, affordable, and reliable for rural customers. This service bridges a crucial gap, allowing families and communities to connect with their loved ones abroad seamlessly and securely. This initiative underscores our dedication to ensuring that no corner of India is left behind in the global financial landscape.”