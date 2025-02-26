India needs to maintain tax buoyancy in 1.2-1.5 range for 6.5-7% growth: EY

To achieve a growth of 6.5-7%, India has to maintain a tax buoyancy in the range of 1.2-1.5, a EY report said on Wednesday.

The report further said that the government may need to strengthen revenue mobilisation, particularly by increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio from the estimated 12% in FY26 (Budget Estimates) to 14% by FY31.

The EY said that India’s fiscal strategy must focus on enhancing tax buoyancy, prudent expenditure management, and continued structural reforms to ensure sustainable growth.

The EY India Economy Watch report noted that over the past three years, gross tax revenue buoyancy has gently moderated, from 1.4 in FY24 to 1.15 in FY25 (RE) and projected to be 1.07 in FY26(BE).

EY India Chief Policy Advisor D K Srivastava said the FY26 budget strategically balances fiscal consolidation with growth imperatives. “However, for India to achieve a medium-term growth trajectory of 6.5-7.0 per cent and realize its Viksit Bharat vision, it must ensure tax buoyancy remains in the 1.2-1.5 range. This would help create the necessary fiscal room to accelerate infrastructure expansion, enhance social sector spending, and maintain fiscal discipline,” he added.

The EY report further said that over the past decade, the government has reduced its fiscal deficit to GDP ratio from 4.1% in FY15 to 3.4% in FY19, with the ratio expected to adjust to 4.4% by FY26.

It needs to be steadily reduced to the FRBM consistent level of 3%, it added.

Notably, the Indian economy is projected to grow in the range of 6.3-6.8% in the next fiscal, and in the current fiscal, the GDP growth is estimated to be 6.4%.