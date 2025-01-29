India needs to change fiscal, monetary policy to achieve 6.4 pc GDP in 2025: Moody’s

Moody’s Analytics on Wednesday said India needs to change its fiscal and monetary policy to achieve a 6.4 per cent GDP growth in 2025 amid a weak rupee, declining foreign investment and volatile inflation.

It expects the 2025-26 Union Budget to support domestic demand, particularly investment while aiming for a fiscal deficit of less than 4.5 per cent of GDP for the next fiscal.

Notably, in 2023-24, the fiscal deficit was 5.6 per cent of GDP, which is estimated to come down to 4.9 per cent in the current fiscal.

It said that while India had one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia in 2024, GDP growth waned over the first three quarters.

GDP growth likely picked up in the December quarter, resulting in an overall expansion of 6.8 per cent in 2024. That compares with 7.8 per cent in 2023.

“India is facing a bumpy road in 2025. A weakening rupee, declining foreign investment, and volatile inflation are the areas of greatest economic risk. Changes in fiscal and monetary policy, likely in the first half of the year, are needed if India is to achieve 6.4 per cent growth,” Moody’s Analytics Associate Economist Aditi Raman said.

“Potential US tariffs on Indian imports will make for a challenging export environment that hampers growth. However, that won’t be too influential, given India’s relatively closed economy. Our baseline has GDP growth slowing to 6.4 per cent in 2025,” he added.

Moody’s Analytics expect inflation to cool to 4.7 per cent in 2025 from 4.8 per cent in 2024. It said food inflation should ease, but the tumbling rupee will likely add to input costs, driving up imported inflation.