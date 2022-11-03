India needs to become a quality conscious nation: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India needs to become a quality-conscious nation and adopt quality as an integral part of the process in preparing the foundation of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing a seminar on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) – emerging global trends in laboratories of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the minister said that until India becomes a leader in quality, it will not be able to become a developed economy.

India will have to expand its manufacturing ecosystem and also implement high-quality standards for the goods and services that it offers Goyal said.

He added that BIS is a very important element in this entire ecosystem.

Goyal said: “We are looking at how India can be at the forefront of the modern contemporary testing ecosystem which is a must for India to become a manufacturing power.”

He emphasized that India is on the right track to make testing and laboratory systems an integral part of the world which have been drawn up for India to not only satisfy the aspirations of a billion-plus people but to also meet the needs of a world that is very demanding.

The minister urged BIS to do a complete study of what quality standards the world is adopting, which are the areas that India needs to focus on, and what can be done to build up the necessary infrastructure to meet those standards.

He suggested that Artificial intelligence can be used in laboratory certification.

Elaborating on this, he said if any company is consistently adhering to high-quality standards, they can be removed from repeated inspections or can be given licenses for a longer duration.