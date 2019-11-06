With an aim to attract foreign investors, Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the country is looking for additional foreign investments in the sector of oil and gas.

“India wants to be the new destination for global energy players,” the minister said during an energy conference held here in Delhi.

Oil producers are looking forward to gain a foothold in the Indian market as the country’s fuel demand is expected to rise in the coming times.

On the same lines, India recently introduced a cut in corporate tax rate and other economic sops. The move is expected to be a great catalyst to the Make in India programme for attracting foreign investment.

(With input from agencies)