IEEMA appoints Charu Mathur as Director General

Industry body Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) on Tuesday said it has appointed Charu Mathur as its new Director General (DG).

Mathur succeeds Sunil Misra, who superannuated in July 2021, Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) said in a statement.

She has taken over as the Director-General of the company. Mathur, a Master’s in Business Economics from Delhi University, comes with rich experience of working with industry and industry associations, across sectors, it added.

Prior to this, she has served in strategic leadership positions in e-commerce player Amazon and CII, one of the apex national industry associations in India, it said.

Mathur will represent the body in government and industry on policy, economy and commerce. She would be working to strengthen the electrical equipment industry in India by working to build a conducive policy environment, robust business linkages in India and overseas markets, the statement said.

Its President Anil Saboo said, “We welcome Ms Charu Mathur as part of the IEEMA family. We are sure that with her outstanding professional credentials and extensive experience, she will lead IEEMA on various related issues for the overall growth of the Indian electrical equipment industry”.

Mathur said, “I am excited about this new leadership role. I will work towards enhancing a deeper connection and partnership with various stakeholders and will continue IEEMA’s work to build a robust business and conducive policy environment, and build in a greater bouquet of offerings for its members”.

IEEMA is the apex association of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment manufacturers in India. The Indian electrical equipment industry size is USD 50 billion, with exports of USD 8.5 billion.