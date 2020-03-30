Private lender ICICI Bank today announced the launch of banking services on WhatsApp to enable its retail customers to undertake an array of banking requirements from their home in the time coronavirus lockdown.

Using the service on WhatsApp, customers can check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers and block/unblock credit and debit card with ICICI WhatsApp banking services. Apart from this, they can also get details of the nearest three ICICI Bank ATMs and branches in their vicinity.

ICICI Bank launched this new service on WhatsApp close on the heels of rolling out ‘ICICIStack’, a set of digital banking and APIs (Application Programme Interface), to ensure uninterrupted banking experience to customers—both retail and business. ‘ICICIStack’ offers nearly 500 services that cover almost all banking requirements of customers such as digital account opening, loan solutions, payment solutions, investments and care solutions.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “It has always been our endeavour to offer improved convenience to our customers. Recently, we had rolled out ‘ICICIStack’. Now, we have introduced this service on WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world.”

Who all can avail ICICI Bank WhatsApp banking services?

Any ICICI Bank savings account customer who is also on WhatsApp can access the new service. Also, customers carrying only a credit card of the Bank can use this service to ‘Block/Unblock’ their card. Non ICICI Bank customers can also use this instant service to know the location of the Bank’s branches / ATMs in their vicinity.

How to start ICICI banking services on WhatsApp?

The customer simply needs to save ICICI Bank’s verified WhatsApp profile number, 9324953001, to his/her ‘contacts’ on the mobile phone and send <Hi> to this number from his/her mobile number which is registered with the Bank. The Bank will respond with a list of services available

From the list of services, type the keyword of the service required (keywords are highlighted in the conversation for easy recognition), example : <Balance>, <Block> etc. The service is carried out and displayed instantly.

Here’s how to check banking details on ICICI WhatsApp:

Check account balance: Type any keyword like <balance>, <bal>, <ac bal> among others

View last three transactions: Type <transaction>, <stmt>, <history> among others

Get outstanding balance and view available credit limit of credit card: Type <limit>, <cc limit>, <cc balance> among others.

Block/Unblock credit and debit card instantly: Type <block>, <lost my card>, <unblock> among others

View details of available pre-approved instant loans: Type <loan>, <home loan>, <personal loan>, <instant loans> among others

Other Services:

View nearest ICICI Bank ATM and branch: Type <ATM> , <branch> among others

Check available nearby offers on travel, dining, shopping: Type <offer>, <discounts> among others