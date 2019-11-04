To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, ICICI Bank is offering up to 55% discount on travel, stay, dining and shopping in Amritsar on its debit and credit cards. The customers will also get a wide range of benefits on opening NRI and Savings Accounts.

“Our aim is to provide a pleasant and memorable experience to the pilgrims visiting Amritsar from across the world during this period,” said Pranav Mishra, Head- Retail Liabilities, ICICI Bank.

Pilgrims visiting Punjab can avail bank’s 55 per cent discount offer on MakeMyTrip on over 200 hotels in Amritsar, Pathankot and Gurdaspur, 55% cashback up to Rs. 550 on Cab booking for local travel and up to 55% with a max discount of Rs. 550 on dining offers in over 100 restaurants & over 100 shopping outlets.

Considering the requirements of the NRI customers, “the bank has introduced a special edition debit card for its NRI and savings accounts Gold Plus variant account holders like NRI Premia Account, The One Savings Account, The Advantage Woman Savings Account and The Seniors Club Savings Account,” a statement released by the bank said.

The statement further reads, “Customers get a host of benefits on opening any of these accounts that include complimentary parental health cover, a preferential rate on remittance, special discount on processing fee of loans, discounted locker rental charges and complimentary airport lounge access. There are special offers on forex wherein customers will receive additional 55.0 paise on the existing rate on exchanging foreign currency at any ICICI Bank branches in Punjab and Chandigarh.”

For the people looking to apply for loans, there are some special offers on home, auto, two-wheeler and personal loan. Customers will be offered special processing fees, instant sanction letters for pre-approved customers, dedicated desk for NRIs and track my loan on application among others. Additionally, customers get add-on accessories and lower rate of interest on Suzuki & TVS bikes and free loyalty membership with Honda bikes. There is a special discount on high-end bikes like Hayabusa (68K) and GSX-S750/V-Strom 650 as well.

