Hyundai Motor India’s June total sales rose to 54,474 units from 26,820 units making sales over 100 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

On a sequential basis, the company had cumulatively sold 30,703 units in May 2021.

Geography-wise, the domestic sales rose to 40,496 units from 21,320 units reported for the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly, the company shipped out 13,978 units in June from 5,500 units sold abroad in the like month of 2020.

“With markets opening up and improvement in customer sentiments, Hyundai is committed to deliver innovative products and services meeting and exceeding customers’ aspirations,” said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India.