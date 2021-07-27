Hyundai Motor India has invested over $4 billion in India in the last 25 years.

The automobile manufacturer is observing 2021 as its 25th year of commencing operations in India.

“Hyundai Motor India has invested over $4 billion in India and has 17 regional offices and 2,449 customer touchpoints across India.”

On Tuesday, the automaker inaugurated its new state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in Gurugram.

HMIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC).

It currently has 11 car models across segments Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, Aura, Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Elantra, Tucson and Kona.