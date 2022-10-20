Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022: HCL’s Shiv Nadar top donater, Adani on 7th place

Hurun India and EdelGive, on Thursday, issued The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022, ranking the most generous individuals in India.

HCL founder Shiv Nadar ranked first as the most generous person in the country in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022. He is also the fourth richest person in India as per the Hurun India Rich list.

With an annual donation of Rs 1,161 crore, Nadar, 77, reclaimed the title of ‘India’s Most Generous’. He donated about Rs 3 crore per day as per an estimate.

Subsequently, the IT veteran and philanthropist, Wipro’s Azim Premji, 77, slipped to second place on the list. He donated Rs 484 crore annually. He was in the top position for the last two consecutive years on the list.

It is worth noting that Premji was also mentioned as the only living Indian to feature in the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of the Century.

Followed by the above two, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla were placed in third and fourth place respectively, the report said.

As per the report, Ambani donated Rs 411 crore in a year, and Birla donated Rs 242 crore in the same period. The Birla family made an individual contribution of Rs 75 crore.

Susmita & Subroto Bagchi and Radha & NS Parthasarathy of Mindtree were jointly given the fifth spot on the list. They contributed an annual donation of Rs 213 crore each.

They combinedly contributed Rs 426 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

The world’s fourth-richest and India’s richest businessman, Gautam Adani has found seventh place on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022. Gautam Adani and his family donated a total of Rs 190 crore in a year.

Anil Agarwal and his family of the Vedanta group have donated INR 165 crore, and are ranked eighth. His donation increased by 27% in comparison to the previous year.

Nandan Nilekani co-founder of Infosys and AM Naik, group executive chairman of Larsen & Toubro donated Rs 159 crore and Rs 142 crore and have been ranked ninth and tenth respectively on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.

In other prominent mentions, Ajit Isaac, Chairman of Quess Corp, was the new entrant on the list at the 12th spot with an enormous donation of Rs 105 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.

Furthermore, the Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 recognized Nikhil Kamath and his brother Nikhil Kamath, founder of online brokerage Zerodha, as the youngest philanthropist. Both brothers have increased their donation by 300 per cent to Rs 100 crore this year for different philanthropic causes.

On the other hand, Rohini Nilekani, 63, tops the list of the most generous woman, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari and Anu Aga who donated Rs 21 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively.

The report has found 15 individuals in India, who made an annual donation of over Rs 100 crore, 20 people over Rs 50 crore, and 43 people over 20 crores. The total philanthropic donations in the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List 2022 has more than doubled to Rs 5,666 crore from Rs 2,318 crore in FY18.

Going by cities, Mumbai led the list with 33 per cent of philanthropists, followed by New Delhi with 16 per cent. Bengaluru was in the third spot with 13 per cent.

The Pharma Industry has the largest number of philanthropists on the list, accounting for 20 per cent, followed by the chemicals and petrochemicals sector with 11 per cent of philanthropists.