HPCL unveils HaPpyShop retail stores in capital

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. enters into the retail market with the unveiling of “Happy Shop”- store in the national capital on Wednesday.

“Happy Shop” is the most recent offering in this series, which denotes its push into non- fuel retailing in a big way. Here, HPCL has gone in for the “Harmonized Retail” approach toward that will have an amalgamation of online and physical stores to provide a superior shopping experience to its esteemed customers.

The “You need it, we have it” sort of item range in the Servicircle store (Mathura Road) is carefully chosen to suit the preferences and inclinations of the nearby areas.

The store will stock home utility items including food, toiletries, medical services items, bread and bakery items, food, vegetables and more – accessible to customers at reasonable costs.

It has been furnished with cutting edge digital innovation to give a consistent shopping experience to the customers.

Besides the experience of physical shopping the customers will have a choice of internet shopping with a door delivery option.

According to Push Kumar Joshi, HPCL’s Chairman and Managing Director, the customers will have options to shop physically while also have the merchandise and goods delivered to their homes through the “HP Pay App” (accessible on IOS & Play store).

While inaugurating the Delhi ‘Happy Shop’, Pushp Kumar said, “it gives me immense pleasure t expend our retail footprint to the national capital.

The store would endeavor to make a significant difference to the experience of the customers and live up to our motto of ‘Delivering Happiness”.

He further mentioned, “The customers’ reaction to our retail venture has been exceptionally uplifting. HPCL is set to speed up the development of ‘Happy Shop’ network in the nation would set up 20 such stores in the current fiscal.”

During the inauguration, Sandeep Maheshwari, ED – Retail, said he truly believed the experience of the customers at the “Happy Shop” would be nothing short of extraordinary. He said that not only will it play an integral part in HPCL’s retail business but also boost customer satisfaction with quality products and services”.

The company decided to set up its own chain of multi-channel retail stores late last year and at present, 10 “Happy Shops” are running in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. These shops are creating their own space in the highly competitive organised retailing sector.

The store was inaugurated at Servicircle outlet, Mathura Road by HPCL’s Chairman and Managing Director, Pushp Kumar Joshi in the presence of ED, Retail, Mr. Sandeep Maheshwari and other Senior Officials and citizens of the locality.