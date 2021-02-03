Shares of mortgage financier, Home First Finance Company India (HFFC), on Wednesday listed with a premium of more than 19 per cent against its issue price of Rs 518 apiece.

On the BSE, the scrip got listed at Rs 612.15, a gain of 18.17 per cent from the issue price. Later, it jumped 23.45 per cent to Rs 639.50.

On the NSE, it got listed at Rs 618.80, reflecting a jump of 19.45 per cent.

Home First Finance Company India’s fundamentals are firm and have stable asset quality.

The company’s market valuation was at Rs 5,243.64 crore on the BSE.

The initial public offer of Home First Finance Company India was subscribed 26.66 times last month.

The price range for the Rs 1,153.71-crore offer of the housing finance company was at Rs 517-518 per share.

From anchor investors, the company fetched little over Rs 346 crore. The HFFC intends to utilise the net proceeds towards augmenting its capital base to meet its future requirements.