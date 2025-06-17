Hindustan Zinc approves Rs12,000 cr investment to boost capacity, set up new smelter in Rajasthan

Vedanta Group subsidiary company Hindustan Zinc has issued an official statement that its board of directors has approved an investment of Rs 12,000 crore to expand its integrated refined metal capacity by 250 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA), along with associated mines and mills capacity across multiple locations.

According to the company statement, the Rs 12,000-crore investment will be made through internal accruals and debt. The move follows growth in zinc consumption, driven by strong demand in steel and infrastructure, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The statement is in line with the company’s previously announced plan to increase its capacity two-fold.

“The company plans to double its metal and silver capacities over the next five years, taking the total metal production capacity to over 2,000 KTPA and silver production capacity to 1,500 tonnes,” the release added, on Monday. The company’s current metal production capacity stands at 1,129 KTPA with an existing capacity utilisation of 93% in FY25.