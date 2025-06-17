Hindustan Zinc approves Rs12,000 cr investment to boost capacity, set up new smelter in Rajasthan

Govt proposes to sell up to 2.5% stake in Hindustan Zinc
The floor price for the same is fixed at Rs 505 a piece, which is nearly 10% discount to the current market price.
According to the company statement, the Rs 12,000-crore investment will be made through internal accruals and debt.
According to the company statement, the Rs 12,000-crore investment will be made through internal accruals and debt. The move follows growth in zinc consumption, driven by strong demand in steel and infrastructure, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Advertisement
The statement is in line with the company’s previously announced plan to increase its capacity two-fold.
Advertisement
“The company plans to double its metal and silver capacities over the next five years, taking the total metal production capacity to over 2,000 KTPA and silver production capacity to 1,500 tonnes,” the release added, on Monday. The company’s current metal production capacity stands at 1,129 KTPA with an existing capacity utilisation of 93% in FY25.
The company’s board has approved the project to set up a new 250 KTPA integrated smelter at Debari in Udaipur district, Rajasthan, along with associated mines and mills expansion across its operations. The project is targeted to be completed in a period of 36 months. On an annualised basis, the Debari plant is expected to add around 45,000 tonnes of additional zinc production capacity.
Hindustan Zinc is among the leading zinc and silver producing companies in the world, which has operations in mining, smelting and refining of metals like zinc, lead and silver.
Besides Vedanta Group’s 63.42% stake in Hindustan Zinc, the Government of India also holds a 27.93% stake in the company.
Advertisement