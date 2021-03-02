Shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading over 3 per cent on Tuesday after the automaker reported a rise in its total sale for the month of February.

On BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 3,457.60, up by 3.21 per cent.

Likewise, on NSE, the shares gained 3.13 per cent to Rs 3,455.20.

On Monday, the company posted a 1.45 per cent increase in total sales at 5,05,467 units in February as compared to 4,98,242 units in the same month of the previous year.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 4,63,723 units last month as against 4,79,310 units in February 2020, down 3.25 per cent.

Total scooter sales, however, increased over two fold to 41,744 units as compared with 18,932 units in the year-ago month, it added in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales rose marginally to 4,84,433 units last month as compared with 4,80,196 units in the same period a year ago.

Exports last month stood at 21,034 units as compared with 18,046 units in the year-ago period.