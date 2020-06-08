India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp launched its integrated online sales platform, eSHOP, for vehicle sales and services, becoming the latest automaker to opt for a digital platform as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the industry.

“eSHOP enables a seamless buying experience for the customers – completely digital. All the purchase related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their preferred motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website, in an easy and transparent manner,” Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Customers will be guided through all the relevant steps of making a decision, buying the vehicle and taking delivery, including latest on-road price, live stock status, online document submission, instant dealer intimation, finance options, sales order preview and confirmation, VIN allocation, and delivery, it added.

With the sales expected to fall over 50 per cent first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year due to the nationwide lockdown caused by the pandemic and the consequent sharp economic downturn, Hero opted for this latest initiative, taking cues from its peers.

Keeping into safety and wellbeing of all stakeholders, the company said it has also launched multiple digital after-sales services through the Hero app.

“These include digital service job card and acknowledgement receipt, app-based service booking and increased hours of workshop operations,” Hero MotoCorp said.

“Using the Hero App, a customer can pre-book their service appointment at their nearest workshop. They can also avoid physical contact with any kind of paperwork at the workshops by raising their own service job-card and receive a digital acknowledgement. This also reduces the amount of time spent at the workshop by customers during vehicle pick-up and drop,” the statement added.

Hyundai Motor was the first automobile manufacturer to introduce an online platform, Click-To-Buy. The trend was then followed by other companies as well.